AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ATGN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. AltiGen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

