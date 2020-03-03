Alphatec (ATEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.