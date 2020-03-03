Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Allot Communications stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

