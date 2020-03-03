Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARLP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $857.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

