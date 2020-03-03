Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.39. Allakos has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Allakos by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allakos by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.