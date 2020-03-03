Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

