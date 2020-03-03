Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

