Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.58. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

