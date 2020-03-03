Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,076,000 after acquiring an additional 340,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albany International by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 22.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti cut their price target on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

AIN opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.52. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

