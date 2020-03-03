Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

