Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

AIRG opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.89. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

