Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air China has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

