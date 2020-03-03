AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

Get AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR alerts:

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.