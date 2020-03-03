AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $12.32.
About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR
