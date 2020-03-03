Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $23,874,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

