Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 5,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agilysys by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

