Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Agenus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

