Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.55.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.