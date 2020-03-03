Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

AMG opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, with a total value of $846,200.00. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,725. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

