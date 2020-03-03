AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. William Blair lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $431,482.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,649 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

