ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Francis sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $50,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

