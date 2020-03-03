Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Addus Homecare worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 25.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Addus Homecare by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other news, insider Darby Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $851,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.