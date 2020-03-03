Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.33.

NYSE AYI opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

