Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.36, 1,272,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,791,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 141.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.