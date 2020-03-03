Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.36, 1,272,900 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,791,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 98,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
