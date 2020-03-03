AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACIU. TheStreet raised shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $464.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AC Immune by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AC Immune by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

