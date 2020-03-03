7,456 Shares in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 682.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $149,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

