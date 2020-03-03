60,370 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 704,700 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,870,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,481 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.18. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

