5,100 Shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

