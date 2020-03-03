4,899 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 578,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

