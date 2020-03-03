3,819 Shares in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Davita by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

