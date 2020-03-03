308,270 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Acquired by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 308,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Capital One National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after buying an additional 674,176 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,403,000 after buying an additional 284,383 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

