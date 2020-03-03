2,500 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

