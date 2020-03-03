2,350 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Qorvo stock opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

