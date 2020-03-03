21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

