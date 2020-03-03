167,648 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Purchased by Capital One National Association

Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital One National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

