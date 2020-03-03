1,120 Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $260.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average is $259.65. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

