World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 244.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

