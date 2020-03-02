Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

