Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,499. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

