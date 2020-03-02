Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEN. MKM Partners upped their price target on Wendys from to in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

WEN opened at $18.82 on Monday. Wendys Co has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

