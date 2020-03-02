Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Watsco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $156.98 on Monday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $136.45 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

