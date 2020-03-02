Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 413,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of Universal worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal by 241.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $49.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Universal Corp has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $63.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

