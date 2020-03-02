United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Continental were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

