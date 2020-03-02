Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Under Armour by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

