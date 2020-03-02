Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,608,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.3% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.