The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Holdings Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.48% of The New Ireland Fund worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:IRL opened at $8.56 on Monday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Get The New Ireland Fund alerts:

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Ireland Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Ireland Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.