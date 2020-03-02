The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Holdings Trimmed by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.48% of The New Ireland Fund worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
NYSE:IRL opened at $8.56 on Monday. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.
The New Ireland Fund Company Profile
