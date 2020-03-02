Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,970,090 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.41% of Simply Good Foods worth $92,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

