Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.10. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

