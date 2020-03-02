Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after acquiring an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $351.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.68. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $315.09 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.