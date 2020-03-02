RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Strs Ohio increased its stake in RealPage by 12.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RealPage by 37.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in RealPage by 12,863.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.09. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.89%. RealPage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 27,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,486,814.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,077,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,421 shares of company stock worth $26,622,182 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

