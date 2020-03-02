Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $157.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Quaker Chemical Corp has a twelve month low of $141.79 and a twelve month high of $224.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.