Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 241,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

NYSE:PII opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

